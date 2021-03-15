The coronavirus could still burst out of control

The research project in question sequenced and studied the genomes of a wide sample of coronavirus variants. The progenitor of SARS-CoV-2, it found, had already undergone significant mutations by the time it jumped to us. These genetic shifts were along a path that gave it a nasty advantage on human transmission and debilitation. “Usually, viruses that jump to a new host species take some time to acquire adaptations to be as capable as SARS-CoV-2 at spreading," in the words of Sergei Pond of Temple University, US, a co-author of the paper, “and most never make it past that stage, resulting in dead-end spillovers or localized outbreaks." The covid virus, it turns out, was pre-adapted to humans as hosts. From this, one can infer that survival pressure did not require it to change very much once it began infecting people. Terrible as its success was, there was also an upside to that. As the study observed, the pandemic’s first 11 months saw very few genetic alterations of significance to our vulnerability. Its genomic stability meant that it could be chased down by vaccines, as we have seen happen. The worry is that this reprieve might have ended. Even as we wage a vaccine war on the virus, the study suggests that its mutation curve could steepen to dodge our shots. The pathogen is seen to be diverging from its January 2020 form that was used to make the current lot of jabs in use. The discovery of variants—France is the latest to report one—has turned alarmingly frequent, of late, and there’s no saying when it will take a drastic turn. It could easily escape human control and we must act to mitigate this risk.

