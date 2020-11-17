The corporate hush over mental health can prove costly

Employers and governments need to do more. The Indian government should follow the US administration in passing a mental health parity law, mandating equal coverage for mental and physical illness. The big gaps that exist in coverage and access need to be closed. Even in the US, 2015 data shows that bills for behavioural care were 4-6 times more likely to be borne out-of-pocket than medical or surgical care, and insurers paid 20% more for the same types of care than they paid addiction or mental health specialists. Clearly, employees have more difficulty accessing mental healthcare and pay more for it, which deters many from seeking professional help.