The cost of ex-ante regulation of India’s digital markets
SummaryIndia’s existing ex-post competition regulation regime works; can be made even more effective by improving its capacity
It has been reported that a panel set up by the government is set to recommend a new digital competition law for regulating Big Tech companies. The law will prescribe an ex-ante framework for regulating digital markets, potential abuse of dominance or other anti-trust practices, especially by Big Tech companies that have 10% of their global base in India or having turnover of more than ₹2,000 crore.