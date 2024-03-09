The cost of ex-ante regulation of India’s digital markets

The standing committee’s argument for recommending ex-ante regulation was that time is of the essence in digital markets that “tip quickly and one or two winners emerge in a short span of time". While true, this is not an unsurmountable problem for the CCI, which already has recourse to provisions under the Competition Act for imposing interim measures to limit possibility of abuse of dominance while investigation is still being carried out. An instance where the CCI used these powers was in a case involving MakeMyTrip and OYO.