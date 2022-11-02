The cost of Twitter blue tick in India at purchasing power parity rate

Within days of buying Twitter, Elon Musk wants to unlock subscription revenue streams for the microblogging site. The blue tick, or the coveted verified account status, would now cost $8 a month, says Musk. Still, globally, it’ll be on purchasing power parity (PPP) with the dollar, moderating the impact for end-users. Musk’s move has sharply divided Twitterati but appears to be well thought out. Most social-media platforms are testing out subscription models with the global economic downturn expected to dry up advertising revenues. Can social media remain largely free in the future? Here’s what Musk’s latest move means for Indians.