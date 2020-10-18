The countless untold stories of lives sent haywire by the virus

We reached a recently-built house where the walls didn’t have a single coat of paint on them. s parents welcomed us graciously and seated us in the small living room. His father then explained how utterly unexpected events had changed the family’s fortunes in the last few months. His elder son’s shop was gone; s factory had shut, and his wife, whose job at the school had been a temporary one, had lost it because she was expecting; the father had retired six months back, but since he had been an honest man and never allowed anyone around him to take bribes, the clerks in his department were now exacting revenge by holding up his provident fund and pension—and all his savings had gone into building this house. There was no money left to paint the walls.