The country must put an end to the scourge of campus ragging4 min read 21 Aug 2023, 09:30 PM IST
We’ll all have to pay heavy a price for the toxicity it perpetuates if we don’t act against it in earnest
On 9 August, the scourge of ‘ragging’ claimed its latest victim when a minor student, barely a few weeks into his new campus life at Jadavpur University, Kolkata, ended it by jumping from his hostel building after harassment, torture and sexual debasement. About a dozen seniors prevented the administration and police from entering the campus while trying to ham-handedly doctor the crime scene to make it appear that the victim had committed suicide with no role played by others. Despite ragging (or hazing) being a criminal and a non-bailable offence, over 80% of India’s 20 million students experience some form of it, ranging from mild embarrassment to severe degradation, every year. While day scholars have it easier, those who need to stay in hostels are traumatized for almost a year until they ‘earn’ their right to subject the next lot of freshers to the same criminal conduct.