The country must put an end to the scourge of campus ragging

On 9 August, the scourge of 'ragging' claimed its latest victim when a minor student, barely a few weeks into his new campus life at Jadavpur University, Kolkata, ended it by jumping from his hostel building after harassment, torture and sexual debasement. About a dozen seniors prevented the administration and police from entering the campus while trying to ham-handedly doctor the crime scene to make it appear that the victim had committed suicide with no role played by others. Despite ragging (or hazing) being a criminal and a non-bailable offence, over 80% of India's 20 million students experience some form of it, ranging from mild embarrassment to severe degradation, every year. While day scholars have it easier, those who need to stay in hostels are traumatized for almost a year until they 'earn' their right to subject the next lot of freshers to the same criminal conduct.

Professor Raj Kachroo, whose only son Aman was beaten to death in 2009 by four seniors in a government medical college, has been a champion of sensitizing people to a depravity which kills dozens of students and emotionally and physically ravages countless others. His efforts resulted in a landmark judgement by the Supreme Court which expressed dismay at how actions punishable under the Indian Penal Code were so prevalent within the walls of 50,000 odd campuses. An educator himself, Professor Kachroo considers ragging the worst bane of the Indian education system. It’s an issue that society and businesses that recruit alumni should deeply be concerned about.

Our universities are not only responsible for imparting academic knowledge. They are also accountable for producing well-rounded, emotionally balanced, curious, confident and empathic leaders. It is no small irony that the four who bashed Aman's head against a wall until he haemorrhaged to death were studying to be doctors. What kind of doctors can we expect such students to make? The murderers were imprisoned for a mere four years. What, then, is the message sent about the heinousness of such crimes?

Those proudly touting India’s youth dividend or deriving inexplicable surrogate pleasure when foreign citizens of Indian origin become heads of (mostly) American companies seem unaware that barring a handful, most higher education establishments in India churn out mediocre talent at best. Almost all organizations invest considerable amounts on training to make these graduates employable. Declarations of a ‘global guru’ ambition cannot be based on a broken education system that is rife with bullying and sadistic campus rituals year after year.

If India hopes to claim its rightful position in the world, it is essential that our next generation is known globally for innovation, creativity, research and a scientific temperament. Ragging or any violent behaviour is an antithesis to that for four reasons.

First, victims of ragging are being 'taught' that blind obedience to unsavoury, immoral and illegal instructions is the norm if these come from someone senior. Second, it suffocates core values like empathy, intelligent dissent and an attitude of questioning the status quo, the very values needed for collaboration, innovation and creativity. Third, condoning ragging teaches students that it is okay to break the law because it will not be reported. And even if it is reported, the establishment will likely tolerate it, and even if the guilty are convicted, the punishment will be lenient. Such subliminal tutelage could create a generation of citizens for whom law and rules don't have sanctity. A person who is willing and allowed to break the law while he is a student is hardly likely to uphold it as a professional. An individual who is 'taught' cruelty as a student is unlikely to develop into an empathetic leader. However, the fourth and perhaps most dangerous implication of such barbaric practices is the corrosive impact it has on our society.

Ground-breaking work by Murray Bowens, an American psychiatrist and psychoanalyst, introduced the concept of the ‘multigenerational transmission’ process, which suggests that patterns of behaviour, emotions and relationships are transmitted across generations. He propounded that individuals inherit not only genetic traits, but also emotional and relational patterns from their parents and experiences. And these patterns influence how individuals respond to stress, form relationships and manage conflicts. “We are all victims of victims of victims," held Bowens, emphasizing that every generation imbibes and passes on the value systems and bad behaviours that it collectively experienced to the next.

If Indian society and the potential employers of our 20 odd million students don't break this vicious cycle at the earliest possible stage, then we will all have to pay a price for the toxicity it perpetuates. Corporates not only have a responsibility but also the locus standi to insist on that. After all, if they have a say as potential employers in what disciplines and skill-sets students must be taught, then they surely also have the right to demand mindsets that are free of violent behaviour.

As Frederick Douglass pointed out, it is easier to bring up strong children than to repair broken men.