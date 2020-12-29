The country must retain its inflation target of 4%

That will disappoint those who would have India abandon inflation targeting to let RBI determine its policy mix as the occasion demands. There are, however, two problems with this: a likely loss of both our central bank’s freedom and ability to manage inflation expectations. Prudent governments charge their central banks with an official inflation target, as India did in 2016, since it gives monetary policy both independence and direction: independence from government calls to lower rates ahead of an election and then let inflation rise to reduce the value of its debt; direction so that firms and other economic participants can base their calculations on relatively reliable expectations. Yet, an argument has arisen to ‘look through’ inflation in pandemic times, as raising rates in response right now will harm our nascent recovery. What this should translate to, though, is a tolerance of 6% inflation at most, with a pushdown planned for later. Another point to note, as the paper says, is that growth and interest rates may no longer be as tightly related as we often assume. Also, the West’s experience is not always of much relevance. India’s growth story is very different from that of the US, for example, where its 2% inflation target has been undershot for several years and retail prices did not seem to budge as money supply increased. In contrast, we remain vulnerable to inflation, with the poor its primary victims. Just as our fiscal authorities opted not to replicate the ‘print-and-spend’ playbook of the West, RBI’s monetary policy too must go by our own domestic logic.