The country needs more women entrepreneurs for it to progress

Our agglomeration metrics suggest that female connections in labour markets and input-output markets promote the emergence of women entrepreneurs. A one-standard deviation increase in either of these incumbent conditions correlates with a 2%-3% increase in the share of new market entrants who are female. Most of the basic district-level linkages observed for manufacturing are also seen in services. Somewhat surprisingly, though, a higher female entry ratio in services is not associated with a better sex ratio in the district, but female literacy rates and general education levels are more predictive. This link may be due to services being more skill-intensive than manufacturing in India. Stronger female-owned incumbent businesses again predict greater female entrepreneurship in service industries.