The country’s Glasgow cop-out on methane emissions

India’s official investment site proudly displays the following statistics: “India ranks 1st in cattle and buffalo population and is the largest producer of milk and buffalo meat, 2nd largest producer of goat meat and 3rd largest producer of poultry." Even if we, for a moment, keep aside the magnitude of animal cruelty that these statistics signify, from the perspective of greenhouse emissions and the climate spiral that India is caught in, these are not statistics to be proud of. On the Global Climate Risk Index, 2021, India stands out as an especially vulnerable zone, along with its immediate neighbours.