The country's performance gap on competitiveness must close
Many factors count but India’s economic prospects would be lifted best by focusing on key areas with scope for improvement
Over the last few decades, the Indian economy has traversed an interesting journey. The country finds itself among a few countries that have achieved an average annual per capita growth rate above 3.5% over the last 30 years. During this period, India has never seen its 5-year moving average annual prosperity growth rate drop below 2%. It has established its potential to attain sustained prosperity growth. To determine how India should strategize in the coming decades, it is important to learn from the standards set worldwide by different peers in various areas and work towards attaining the best, so as to fulfil our unique potential.