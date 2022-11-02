The country’s performance gap on competitiveness must close

One of the key fundamentals that call for attention is skills and education. Leveraging the pool of human resources available has been an extensively discussed theme, but its relevance cannot be overstated. The education system in India has made notable progress over the years. The overall gross enrolment rate (GER) in elementary education saw an 11% increase from 81.6 in 2001 to 93.03 in 2018. Similarly, secondary enrolment has also jumped from 45% in 2000 to 75% in 2020. Going forward, there needs to be a greater focus on the adequacy of education to meet the needs of employment. Switzerland, Singapore, Denmark and Sweden are among the countries that have successfully managed to develop their human capital in such a way that the transition from education and skilling to employment is relatively smooth, especially on the back of a strong tertiary education system. India’s ministry of education is implementing a scheme for vocationalizing school education under the umbrella of Samagra Shiksha, a scheme that aims at integrating vocational education with general academic education in secondary and senior secondary schools to enhance employability among students. India is striving to improve on this front through a slew of similar initiatives. By adequately harnessing the link between education and employment, India can enhance its competitiveness through greater labour productivity.