The country’s problem is its romance with informality

India is this way because we have no talent for systems. Many of our problems arise from this. A nation that has long struggled to draw straight lines on roads to mark medians and borders, given its innate disrespect for straight lines, will naturally have many other problems. We are repelled by order, processes, protocols, rules, planning, and the straightness of a straight line. I think we escaped the full curse of the central planning era because the planning part was lousy. We are an informal nation, addicted to the happiness of informality, a commune of natural villagers who deeply resent the urbanity of the modern process. We are good at maintaining social norms, but in everything else, our instinct is to wing it. In this, there is something very ancient about us.

