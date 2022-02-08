The country’s quest for scale shouldn’t overlook quality

If this sounds too good to be true, it’s because it is. In the quest for scale, we have become accustomed to sacrificing quality for quantity. We pick the convenient metric of unemployment levels being relatively low (even if rising) before the pandemic, while ignoring persistently high informal employment, low quality jobs and deep inequities. We set lofty targets for training youth, thrusting them into three-month training programmes in the hope of long-term dividends. We try to skill at scale, unsuccessfully at that, but can’t provide enough employment to our large and growing youth population. If anyone asks where jobs will come from, we point to gig work. After all, “Gig work is growing exponentially and it will provide opportunities for women to work from home." Though instead of providing stable jobs, gig work thrusts more workers into insecure work arrangements. But at least we’re achieving some semblance of scale.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}