The country’s slow road to civil liberty post 1947

Will the Supreme Court’s pause work? The afterlife of a dead law might curb our optimism. Think of Section 66A of the Information Technology Act, 2000, a zombie that still haunts internet users, though it was struck down by the apex court seven years ago, as it “arbitrarily invades the right of free speech" and could make any opinion, no matter how innocuous, a criminal offence. Even after it was spiked, hundreds of cases continued to be filed under it across the country against posts on social media. Why did that ruling have such little effect on the police? The answer lies in a political climate that sees all kinds of dissent and legitimate criticism as adversarial, hostile and in bad faith, and the cues taken from it by cops. This is true of the political culture across party lines. It also explains why governments so often defend the indiscriminate use of anti-terror laws that are even harsher. A lot of it has to do with the fact that in our large, complex and diverse country, free speech and civil liberty are unfashionable—if not lost—political causes. They do not help parties and leaders win elections. It was thus an unlikely move on the Centre’s part to have offered a review of India’s sedition law. Now that it has, it must not force an unacceptable revision of it upon us. A sedition law has no place in a confident democracy. It must go.

