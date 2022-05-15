The country’s slow road to civil liberty post 1947

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Supreme Court’s pause on India’s outdated sedition law is welcome, but this might not be enough. Such a provision has no place in a confident democracy. It needs to be axed forthwith
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
You liked a Facebook post, you drew a cartoon, you didn’t stand up for the national anthem, you cheered for the ‘wrong side’ in a cricket match. You protested peacefully against laws you believe will hurt you. You returned from a trip to Pakistan and said it’s not hell, but home to regular people, like us. Your child took part in a school play that the authorities frowned upon. In most open democratic societies, none of the above would be seen as living dangerously. In India, thanks to a colonial-era law that ought to have been binned long ago, such ordinary acts have resulted in charges of sedition, often also imprisonment and punishingly long trials. And so the Supreme Court’s decision to put Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code on hold, until the government makes good its promise of re-examining the law, gives us hope—even if it doesn’t go all the way. All sedition trials have been paused, and the court has asked states not to register fresh FIRs. Our highest court, for a while now, has spoken of its discomfort with a law that was used by the British to silence leaders of the Indian freedom struggle—and which continues to be used against citizens even after independence in ways that discourage dissent and free speech. It has prodded the Centre to rethink its stand. We must now put that law to the test of basic freedoms promised by our Constitution.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
You liked a Facebook post, you drew a cartoon, you didn’t stand up for the national anthem, you cheered for the ‘wrong side’ in a cricket match. You protested peacefully against laws you believe will hurt you. You returned from a trip to Pakistan and said it’s not hell, but home to regular people, like us. Your child took part in a school play that the authorities frowned upon. In most open democratic societies, none of the above would be seen as living dangerously. In India, thanks to a colonial-era law that ought to have been binned long ago, such ordinary acts have resulted in charges of sedition, often also imprisonment and punishingly long trials. And so the Supreme Court’s decision to put Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code on hold, until the government makes good its promise of re-examining the law, gives us hope—even if it doesn’t go all the way. All sedition trials have been paused, and the court has asked states not to register fresh FIRs. Our highest court, for a while now, has spoken of its discomfort with a law that was used by the British to silence leaders of the Indian freedom struggle—and which continues to be used against citizens even after independence in ways that discourage dissent and free speech. It has prodded the Centre to rethink its stand. We must now put that law to the test of basic freedoms promised by our Constitution.
The long, dubious record of Section 124A makes it clear that it fails that test spectacularly. That a big chunk of the cases filed in the recent past have been against people who criticized governments and politicians—an elementary democratic right—tells its own story. Some would argue that there was greater judicial oversight on such cases pre-1947, when the police needed a magistrate’s nod to file a case—no longer a criterion. True, our courts have attempted to minimize misuse by laying down elaborate guidelines, by stating that criticism of a government is not sedition unless it is a call for violence or incites “public disorder". But that hasn’t stopped governments from using the law against journalists, activists and other citizens.
The long, dubious record of Section 124A makes it clear that it fails that test spectacularly. That a big chunk of the cases filed in the recent past have been against people who criticized governments and politicians—an elementary democratic right—tells its own story. Some would argue that there was greater judicial oversight on such cases pre-1947, when the police needed a magistrate’s nod to file a case—no longer a criterion. True, our courts have attempted to minimize misuse by laying down elaborate guidelines, by stating that criticism of a government is not sedition unless it is a call for violence or incites “public disorder". But that hasn’t stopped governments from using the law against journalists, activists and other citizens.
Will the Supreme Court’s pause work? The afterlife of a dead law might curb our optimism. Think of Section 66A of the Information Technology Act, 2000, a zombie that still haunts internet users, though it was struck down by the apex court seven years ago, as it “arbitrarily invades the right of free speech" and could make any opinion, no matter how innocuous, a criminal offence. Even after it was spiked, hundreds of cases continued to be filed under it across the country against posts on social media. Why did that ruling have such little effect on the police? The answer lies in a political climate that sees all kinds of dissent and legitimate criticism as adversarial, hostile and in bad faith, and the cues taken from it by cops. This is true of the political culture across party lines. It also explains why governments so often defend the indiscriminate use of anti-terror laws that are even harsher. A lot of it has to do with the fact that in our large, complex and diverse country, free speech and civil liberty are unfashionable—if not lost—political causes. They do not help parties and leaders win elections. It was thus an unlikely move on the Centre’s part to have offered a review of India’s sedition law. Now that it has, it must not force an unacceptable revision of it upon us. A sedition law has no place in a confident democracy. It must go.