The courtesan who sparked India's influencer revolution: Gauhar Jaan's legacy
Summary
- Gauhar Jaan is considered a pioneer of the recording industry, was an influencer before the term had been conceived and a model before Lisa Fonssagrives kicked off the profession of supermodels in 1930s
In August 2018, Projit Bihari Mukharji, professor at the University of Penn and Head of the Department, Professor of History, Ashoka University wrote a fascinating piece on the Ellahie family which migrated to Calcutta from Delhi in the 1880s and started what became a hugely successful business of importing tobacco to make cigarettes.