As a trend, it caught on and soon none other than the great poet, playwright, composer, social reformer and painter, Rabindranath Tagore emerged as a trailblazing endorser. Beginning with the promotion of his own musical compositions, Tagore's powerful persona lent credibility to a myriad of homegrown brands. His endorsement of what were then called Godrej Vegetable Toilet Soaps, declaring them superior to any foreign alternative, exemplifies his influential role in shaping consumer preferences and championing local products. He was followed by Dr Annie Besant and C Rajagopalachari, both of who endorsed the Swadeshi soap. By the 1940s, the business had become more glamorous and in 1941, Leela Chitnis, then at the peak of her popularity, created history of sorts by becoming the first Indian film star to endorse the popular Lux soap.