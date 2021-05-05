The covid dash for cash awaits a clear response

The textbook rationale for that is clear. Uncertainty tends to result not just in the hoarding of cash, but also higher savings in a big tilt towards thrift that could add up across a country to keep its economy from gaining pace. If currency is difficult to obtain, then it could fuel both the worries of households and their efforts to get hold of it. But in recent years, especially after demonetization in 2016, the coverage of ATM networks has been in retreat. Banks have been shutting them down. Today, many machines lie neglected, with no-cash apologies no longer uncommon. This can be traced partly to the rapid adoption of our Unified Payments Interface for online transfers, which is a worthy trend in itself, and partly to the lost incentive of banks to install ATMs for their own customers after RBI made it cheaper for anyone with a valid card to draw money from any dispenser within reach. Anyhow, the outcome has been a broad reduction in access to bank notes, and now that covid has curtailed bank visits as well as banking hours, a shortage anxiety could plausibly have stormed into play. Rational or not, a dash for cash is very likely to have occurred in recent weeks, and it may not be over yet.

