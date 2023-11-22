The crazy corporate fight in OpenAI must end with altruism giving way to profits

OpenAI, a nonprofit, has seen an amazing corporate battle playing out over the past few days. Last week, the Board summarily sacked CEO Sam Altman and President Greg Brockman. Both are co- founders.

Microsoft, which has committed $10 billion to the development of OpenAI’s headline product, ChatGPT, promptly offered Altman and Brockman lead roles in a new Microsoft AI development project.

Meanwhile, almost every employee of the 770-strong workforce at OpenAI signed an open letter demanding that the board resign and Altman be reinstated. Today, that happened with Altman’s return as CEO along with an entirely new board.

At the heart of this conflict is an ideological battle: profit-making versus altruism. OpenAI is a nonprofit with a stated aim to develop artificial intelligence (AI) to aid humanity while navigating the apparent risks and dangers.

It has a for-profit subsidiary, Open AI LLP, which runs ChatGPT and generates over $1 billion in annual revenue. It is valued at $80-90 billion on the basis of the monies Microsoft and other investors have poured into it.

Altman’s strategy appears to be to monetize ChatGPT, and most of OpenAI’s highly skilled workforce seem to agree. If the subsidiary gets publicly listed via an IPO, they stand to be handsomely rewarded.

That apart, keeping ChatGPT strictly non-commercial looks like a lost cause. It is already embedded into multiple commercial products including Microsoft’s Bing and GitHub. At OpenAI’s First Developer Day, Altman announced a new set of plug-ins that would allow third parties to customise ChatGPT. The rush to sign up crashed OpenAI’s servers.

There are multiple, unabashedly commercial rivals being rolled out as well. Google has Bard, Meta has Llama, and X has Grok. If ChatGPT doesn’t address the potential market, it will lose its position as the technological leader and inevitably many of the highly skilled individuals who developed ChatGPT will be lured away by rivals. If it does address the market, it will make lots of money.

Elon Musk, a co-founder of OpenAI (he later quit), has repeatedly said AI poses great dangers. So has Altman, who has gone so far as to say AI poses risks of extinction to humanity. Yet, Musk recently launched Grok and Altman has aggressively raised funding for ChatGPT. The imperative is to remain competitive in this fast-changing tech landscape, as the fear of being left behind is greater than the fear of unleashing potential dangers.

Quite apart from the commercial programmes, there are huge amounts of military funding for R&D on AI. Every nation with the requisite technological ecosystem is looking at military AI.

AI could soon be running every sort of military application, from autonomous drones, tanks and robots, to intelligent guns and radar systems. Law enforcement also loves AI for its ability to recognise faces and voices and crunch big data.

The risks are obvious, and many are already evident with authoritarian regimes deploying AI for surveillance. Criminals can also use AI. At the same time, there is a wide range of positive, legal AI deployments that could transform the global economy. It could massively accelerate drug discovery, tighten all sorts of industrial processes, and alter daily lives.

In the present scenario, it’s unlikely that there will be a methodical examination of the possible risks and dangers. Also, regulators will be left behind as they tend to, especially as AI and its associated technologies continue to evolve.

The search for profits is likely to trump altruistic impulses. To not be in denial about this is to be better equipped to deal with a brave new world involving AI. All the same, work on developing regulators and regulations needs to start on war footing.