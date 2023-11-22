The crazy corporate fight in OpenAI must end with altruism giving way to profits

Elon Musk, a co-founder of OpenAI (he later quit), has repeatedly said AI poses great dangers. So has Altman, who has gone so far as to say AI poses risks of extinction to humanity. Yet, Musk recently launched Grok and Altman has aggressively raised funding for ChatGPT. The imperative is to remain competitive in this fast-changing tech landscape, as the fear of being left behind is greater than the fear of unleashing potential dangers.