The credit quality of India Inc and that anti-fragile vibe

A recent Crisil Ratings study of 43 sectors (accounting for over 75% of the ₹37 trillion rated debt, excluding the financial sector) shows that revenue for 37 (more than 90% of the debt under study) has fully or largely recovered to pre-pandemic levels. Only six have some way to go before full recovery. Companies have withstood two big waves of the pandemic by reorienting their business models, improving supply-chain and inventory management, pruning costs, and also bolstering liquidity. Besides, a secular deleveraging trend, evident across sectors, has continued through the pandemic. This was helped by plans for lower capex by firms.

