The criticality of a coordinated policy approach in covid times

Policy space: Despite a rules-based framework, there are freedoms in the implementation and timing of actions. The Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act allows for monetary financing under a growth collapse. The government has space and can create more by asset and expenditure restructuring. Medical aid, preventing hunger and protecting livelihoods are priorities. But caution in the timing and sequencing of measures can make them more effective and conserve space to respond as the pandemic evolves. A moderate expansion in fiscal expenditure coinciding with the festival season and recovering supply chains could build private sector confidence and trigger spending. To some extent, deficits are self-adjusting as tax revenues recover with growth.