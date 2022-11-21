The crypto party isn’t over — it will just move next door4 min read . Updated: 21 Nov 2022, 11:43 AM IST
- Currencies, like stocks, are susceptible to the whims of markets. But the biggest hit to their stability comes from human greed and avarice.
No, the era of crypto isn't over just because one of its poster boys, Sam Bankman-Fried, was cooking his books. Sure, the rotten dish he served up left many investors, who were beguiled into believing this party was different, much poorer. It also knocked off nearly $150 billion from the value of the crypto market.