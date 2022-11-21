The crypto party isn’t over — it will just move next door

To accept that we need to delineate clearly what happened here. FTX, a crypto exchange, lent $10 billion of the $16 billion it held in customer assets to Alameda Research, also owned by Bankman-Fried. The Hong Kong-based trading firm, in turn, lent out billions of these dollars. The security for many of these loans was FTT, a cryptocurrency created by, who else, FTX. At some point in the last few weeks, FTT started dropping sharply. What triggered the fall is mired in controversy. Some say it happened when Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange and clearly a rival, said it was selling its half a billion dollars’ worth of FTT after reports emerged of FTX’s loans to Alameda. Whatever the reason, as the value of FTT started crashing, FTX was hit by $5 billion in customer withdrawal requests, leaving it with a $8 billion shortfall. What followed was the predictable domino effect.