The cryptosphere must shun the air of a casino

Since India’s crypto boom after the Supreme Court lifted a ban on their trading nearly two years ago has seen plenty of fair-and-square money made on safer digital currencies, it’s safe to assume that crypto safety levels vary widely. Not all buyers seem aware of coin- specific risks, unfortunately, or even general pitfalls. People tempted to trade on platforms that have no circuit breakers are especially vulnerable to wipe-outs. Given the scale of this web phenomenon and signs of reckless enthusiasm, what’s going on is worrisome. While a recent study by BrokerChoose pegged crypto owners in India at 100 million, the world’s biggest such cohort, a fifth of that estimate is held as more realistic by professionals in this space. Though we have no reliable count, we clearly have millions of crypto dabblers in a market that is yet to be regulated. The Centre has been working on a bill for that, but in the interim, a clutch of top crypto exchanges has pledged to adopt a joint self-regulatory mechanism to safeguard the interests of investors. In the same spirit, crypto advertisers should also take the effort to issue risk disclaimers that actually serve to inform people instead of flashing past screens. It is in our cryptosphere’s interest to assure investors they won’t be left in the lurch by a possibility they were clueless of.

