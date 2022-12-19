What is common to poetry, love, war, blood feuds, condom ads, Gone with the Wind, the first Taylor Swift concert after the pandemic, the Fifa Football World Cup finals and Lionel Messi? Passion, full-blown, free-flowing and beyond make-believe. Passion for dazzling, conquering excellence in a field of human activity, so intense that it sublimates itself into a noble force that transcends fragmenting identities, national boundaries, old enmities, and political and economic divides to unite humanity, for a few dopamine-drenched minutes, at least, of shared euphoria.

Perfectly predictable was the conduct of Messi and his Messianic and Messianiacal fans in Qatar’s Lusail Stadium that hosted the finals, after Argentina won the Football World Cup 36 years after Maradona and his Hand of Gold helped them win the trophy in 1986. So also, perhaps, the delirium that swept through football crazy Kolkata and Kerala, not to speak of Buenos Aires, where Budweiser decided to ship all those cans of beer it was not allowed to sell at Qatar’s stadia.

What was less expected was French President Immanuel Macron, who had once declared that the office of the president of the Republic should be a bit remote, like Jupiter, squatting on his haunches next to a mourning Mbappe on the football pitch, after his hat trick proved insufficient for France to retain the four-yearly championship, consoling, along with the victorious team’s goal keeper, world football’s rising star. Passion makes people behave in strange ways.

Football is called the Beautiful Game. But beauty is also big business. Fifa’s earnings from the 2022 finals is estimated at $5 billion, $2.6 billion coming from TV rights and another $1 billion coming in from sponsorships, including by India’s Edutech startup Byju’s (the figures are from Ireland’s national broadcaster IRE). China has overtaken the US as the largest national contingent of Fifa sponsors, pointing to the Chinese companies’ global aspirations. The audience for the World Cup is estimated at 5 billion viewers, the final match alone drawing 500 million viewers, dwarfing the viewership of 200 million for America’s biggest sporting spectacle, the Super Bowl.

In India, Viacom18-owned Sports18 has been the official television broadcaster. Viacom18 is, of course, a joint venture between Mukesh Ambani-owned Network18 and Paramount Global. Ambani’s digital venture Jio had the streaming rights and, according to Jio Cinema, 32 million people watched the finals on its platform.

Qatar spent close to $300 billion to build the stadia, the hotels and other accommodation and infrastructure, in order to prepare the tiny nation host the mega event. As it transpired, Dubai, Abu Dhabi and other countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council also got a chunk of the business created by the fans who flew in to cheer their teams as they played. Chartered flights did brisk business ferrying fans to and fro. Now, a race is on to find occupants for the hotels, homes and offices built to accommodate the World Cup-associated influx, who would leave Qatar, now that the tournament is over.

All events are historical, while some manage to be historic. The 2022 World Cup saw an African or an Arab team make it to the semi-finals for the first time. Morocco had that honour. Several Asian and African teams made their way past the first round, signalling the coming challenge to European and Latin American dominance of the game. Some football giants were humbled by developing world Davids. Iranian footballers managed to use their matches to send a message of solidarity with those back home protesting against Iran’s repressive theocracy.

Five Asian and five African teams playing in the World Cup this year has not been the only sign of post-colonial evolution, either. Most European teams that took part represented on the field living embodiments of their colonial legacy. Towards the closing stages of the finals, the French team had, after substitutions, mostly dark-skinned players of African lineage. But that was not all. As many as 14 of Morocco’s players were foreign-born, 13 of them from Europe, a Canadian-born player contributing the 14th. In fact, of the 130 players representing the five African teams (a squad is allowed 26 members), 50 were foreign-born and a larger proportion foreign-trained.

The football World Cup represents some of the rare unifying moments, its global audiences seeing teams from distant countries, bearing the stamp of their respective nationalities as they celebrate a goal or a win or agonise over a loss, all striving for the same goal of excellence in their own style. Even for those of us who do not actively play the game or even take part in any kind of sport, the tournament offered a chance to vicariously hold hands with multitudes across the world, in a token of human solidarity that remains an ideal, however distant.

