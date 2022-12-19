The Cup that brought the world together4 min read . Updated: 19 Dec 2022, 06:48 PM IST
- Football is called the Beautiful Game. But beauty is also big business.
What is common to poetry, love, war, blood feuds, condom ads, Gone with the Wind, the first Taylor Swift concert after the pandemic, the Fifa Football World Cup finals and Lionel Messi? Passion, full-blown, free-flowing and beyond make-believe. Passion for dazzling, conquering excellence in a field of human activity, so intense that it sublimates itself into a noble force that transcends fragmenting identities, national boundaries, old enmities, and political and economic divides to unite humanity, for a few dopamine-drenched minutes, at least, of shared euphoria.