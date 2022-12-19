The Cup that brought the world together

Five Asian and five African teams playing in the World Cup this year has not been the only sign of post-colonial evolution, either. Most European teams that took part represented on the field living embodiments of their colonial legacy. Towards the closing stages of the finals, the French team had, after substitutions, mostly dark-skinned players of African lineage. But that was not all. As many as 14 of Morocco’s players were foreign-born, 13 of them from Europe, a Canadian-born player contributing the 14th. In fact, of the 130 players representing the five African teams (a squad is allowed 26 members), 50 were foreign-born and a larger proportion foreign-trained.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}