The curious case of India’s rising forex reserves and falling rupee

Analysts therefore must be forewarned that accretion of foreign exchange reserves must be taken with a pinch of salt. Forex volatility is a reality in these times, as the economy will take time to function normally and new money created will merely invade RM as deposits. As credit offtake picks up, reverse repo operations will decline, opening space for an increase in CIC. This is often inflationary and may result in the rupee losing value. We must note that while the NFA/CIC proportion was fixed at 70% by the Tarapore Committee, the metric has breached 140%. Any further growth in NFA without simultaneous degrowth in deposits will create incremental CIC, expanding RBI’s balance sheet unintentionally. Also, in the event of rapid rupee depreciation, RBI will have no option but to use its reserves to safeguard the currency, exposing its balance sheet to external shocks. The frame of analysis that looks at forex reserves in terms of import coverage, therefore, seems outdated now, given the intricacies and uncertainties of a world with large capital flows.