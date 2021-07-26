The current stock market craze should not be wasted

Let us see how the BSE Sensex has moved over the past decade. Starting January 2010, it hovered within the 15,000-20,000 band for 45 months, which is almost four years. Subsequently, between October 2013 and April 2017, a span of 43months, this stock index moved up and down between 20,000 and 30,000. Once again, it took around three-and-a-half-years for a new peak to be reached. For the next 29 months, till September 2019, the Sensex was between 30,000 and 40,000, indicating a shorter time taken to climb by 10,000 points. For the next four months, it remained above 40,000 until covid struck and pushed the market down. But that shock was short-lived, as post-June, trends began to shift. Between June and October 2020, the Sensex stayed in a range of 30,000 to 40,000. Then, over the next six months, it raced to the 50,000 mark. Since May this year, when our second major round of covid lockdowns began, it has been party time as the Sensex has stayed above 50,000 all through.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}