Despite dips and disruptions from new variants of covid, 2021 turned out to be a relatively positive year for economies and markets in most parts of the world. Growth rose above its potential after the recession of 2020, and financial markets recovered robustly. This was especially the case in the US, where stock markets reached new highs, owing partly to the US Fed’s ultra-loose monetary policy, followed by central banks in other advanced economies. But 2022 may be more difficult. The pandemic is not over. Omicron may not be as virulent as previous variants, but it is far more contagious, which means there may still be high hospitalizations and deaths. The resulting uncertainty and risk aversion will suppress demand and trouble supply chains.

Together with excess savings, pent-up demand and loose monetary and fiscal policies, supply bottlenecks fuelled inflation in 2021. Many central bankers who insisted that the inflationary surge was transitory have now conceded that it will persist. With varying degrees of urgency, they are planning to phase out unconventional monetary policies such as quantitative easing, so that they can start to normalize interest rates. Their resolve will be tested if policy rate hikes lead to shocks in bond, credit and stock markets. With such a massive build-up of private and public debt, markets may not be able to digest higher borrowing costs. If there is a tantrum, central banks would find themselves in a debt trap and might reverse course. That could turn inflation endemic.

This year could also see geopolitical and systemic risks rise. On the former front, there are three major threats to watch.

First, Russia looks ready to invade Ukraine, and it’s unclear whether negotiations on a new regional security regime can prevent escalation of this threat. Although US President Joe Biden has promised more military aid for Ukraine and threatened harsher sanctions against Russia, he also has made clear that the US will not intervene directly to defend Ukraine. But the Russian economy has become more resilient to sanctions than it was, so such threats may not deter Moscow. After all, some Western sanctions—such as a move to block the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline—could even exacerbate Europe’s own energy shortages.

Second, the Sino-American cold war is getting colder. China is increasing its military pressure on Taiwan and in the South China Sea and the broader decoupling between the Chinese and US economies is accelerating. This development will have stagflationary consequences over time.

Third, Iran is now a threshold nuclear state. It’s been enriching uranium to near-weapons grade, and the negotiations over a revised nuclear pact have gone nowhere. Israel is considering strikes against Iranian nuclear facilities. Were that to happen, the stagflationary outcomes would likely be worse than the oil-related geopolitical shocks of 1973 and 1979.

Next, consider systemic concerns. In 2021, heatwaves, fires, droughts, hurricanes, floods, typhoons and other disasters laid bare the implications of climate change. The CoP-26 climate summit offered mostly cheap talk, leaving the world on track to suffer a devastating 3° Celsius of warming this century. Droughts are already driving a spike in food prices and the other effects of climate change will worsen. Also, the push to decarbonize economies is leading to underinvestment in fossil-fuel capacity before there is a sufficient supply of renewable energy. This dynamic will generate higher energy prices over time. Moreover, climate refugee flows toward the US, Europe and other advanced economies will surge just as those countries are shutting their borders.

Meanwhile, political dysfunction is increasing in both advanced economies and emerging markets. The US mid-term elections may offer a preview of the full-blown constitutional crisis that could follow America’s presidential election in 2024. The US has seen near-unprecedented levels of partisan polarization, political gridlock and radicalization, all of which poses a serious systemic risk.

Populist parties of both the far right and the far left are growing stronger around the world, even in regions like Latin America, where populism has a disastrous history. Peru and Chile both elected radical leftist leaders in 2021, Brazil and Colombia may follow suit in 2022, and Argentina and Venezuela will remain on a path to financial ruin. Interest-rate normalization by major central banks could cause financial shocks in these and other fragile emerging markets such as Turkey and Lebanon, not to mention the many developing countries with poor debt ratios .

Financial markets remain frothy, if not bubbly. Public and private equity are both expensive (with above-average price-to-earning ratios); real-estate prices are high in the US and many other economies; and there is still a craze around meme stocks, crypto assets, and SPACs (special purpose acquisition companies). Government bond yields remain ultra-low and credit spreads—both high-yield and high-grade—have been compressed, owing partly to direct and indirect support from central banks.

As long as central banks were in unconventional policy mode, the party could keep going. But global asset and credit bubbles may deflate in 2022 once policy normalization starts. Moreover, inflation, slower growth, and geopolitical and systemic risks could create the conditions for a market correction in 2022. Come what may, investors are likely to remain on the edge of their seats for most of this year. ©2022/Project Syndicate

Nouriel Roubini is chief executive officer of Roubini Macro Associates and co-founder of TheBoomBust.com

