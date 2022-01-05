The dark clouds hanging over 2022 may not be benign

Despite dips and disruptions from new variants of covid, 2021 turned out to be a relatively positive year for economies and markets in most parts of the world. Growth rose above its potential after the recession of 2020, and financial markets recovered robustly. This was especially the case in the US, where stock markets reached new highs, owing partly to the US Fed’s ultra-loose monetary policy, followed by central banks in other advanced economies. But 2022 may be more difficult. The pandemic is not over. Omicron may not be as virulent as previous variants, but it is far more contagious, which means there may still be high hospitalizations and deaths. The resulting uncertainty and risk aversion will suppress demand and trouble supply chains.

