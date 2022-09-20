The death penalty must always be under debate

The apex court has referred the matter to a five-judge Constitution bench, asking it to set out norms for sentencing and examine the possibility of focusing on “mitigating circumstances" even at the time of framing charges. In doing so, the court is steering the discourse around capital punishment away from the ugly baying for blood that often surfaces around high-profile criminal cases. Instead, it appears keen to emphasize the fact that even a person held guilty of a grave violation has a minimum claim on life—and the right to defend it. The Supreme Court’s stance suggests that trial courts might consider not only a crime’s particular context, but other life factors—say, of birth, privilege, psychology and exposure to violence—that may be relevant before it sends a convict to death row. It can be argued that this directs attention beyond the facts of the case to the actual purpose of punishment. On retributive justice as a deterrent, the jury is still out. The evidence remains weak that sending criminals to death row deters others from walking the same path of crime. For example, in cases of sexual violence against women and children, while our laws have been hardened to permit harsher punishment (including the noose), these measures have done little to enhance the security of women.