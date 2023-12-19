The debt crisis staring at poorer countries must be resolved once and for all

The debt crisis in low-income countries continues to fester. Meanwhile, the international policy community seems to be losing traction on the problem. Can it recover its grip, or has a developing-country debt disaster become inevitable? The number of economies in debt distress had already risen sharply between the global financial crisis in 2008-09 and the eve of the covid pandemic, as judged by countries receiving an unfavourable grade of B3 or lower from the credit-rating agency Moody’s. Then, when the pandemic erupted, the number of distressed countries stopped rising, as global leaders resolved to address what was now a humanitarian emergency as well as a financial crisis. The G20 countries tabled a Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI), which temporarily relieved troubled countries’ governments of the need to repay.