A year ago, during my visit to Kiphire, an aspirational district in the remote hills of Nagaland, I interacted with tribal women from local self-help groups (SHGs). Among them was Esther, a Lakhpati Didi, who proudly spoke of her millet-based products reaching customers online, far beyond Nagaland. What stayed with me was their confidence in a better future. I encouraged them to dream bigger and become Crorepati Didis.
The decade India turned the tide on poverty
SummaryThe next step is to expand access to finance, markets and digital opportunities on the path to Viksit Bharat by 2047.
A year ago, during my visit to Kiphire, an aspirational district in the remote hills of Nagaland, I interacted with tribal women from local self-help groups (SHGs). Among them was Esther, a Lakhpati Didi, who proudly spoke of her millet-based products reaching customers online, far beyond Nagaland. What stayed with me was their confidence in a better future. I encouraged them to dream bigger and become Crorepati Didis.
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