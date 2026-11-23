A bank account also provides a safe place for savings and helps establish a financial record, opening doors to formal credit. For those without property, access to the first loan can be life-changing. Two months ago, during an interaction with Mudra beneficiaries, I met Sushmita Gharai from West Bengal. She lost her father during the pandemic, and her family's printing business subsequently collapsed. With no land or gold as security, a collateral-free Mudra loan helped her restart the press. Today, she employs 8 people, twice her initial workforce, and plans to expand into digital printing.