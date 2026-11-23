A year ago, during my visit to Kiphire, an aspirational district in the remote hills of Nagaland, I interacted with tribal women from local self-help groups (SHGs). Among them was Esther, a Lakhpati Didi, who proudly spoke of her millet-based products reaching customers online, far beyond Nagaland. What stayed with me was their confidence in a better future. I encouraged them to dream bigger and become Crorepati Didis.