How the Delhi model for EV chargers is worthy of emulation

Driven by the commitment of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to tackle air pollution, Delhi could emerge as a leader in EV adoption. Since March 2020, EV sales in Delhi have gone up by about 600% and their share among new vehicles has exceeded that in California and Europe. This can be attributed to a governance model with a people-centric approach that’s guided by progressive policies and focused on embracing innovation along its climate-action journey. The Delhi Model of EV-charging is one of many strides Delhi has taken towards becoming the EV capital of India.

