The delicate balance that India’s budget for 2022-23 must achieve

India’s Union Budget for 2022-23 will attract a lot of attention from different stakeholders in the economy, particularly as it comes at a time when India is in the grip of a third covid wave. On one hand, India’s growth momentum will need continued support from fiscal levers, but at the same time, there would be expectations for the government to aim for modest fiscal consolidation, so as to be able to bring down its fiscal deficit to 4.5% of gross domestic product (GDP) by 2025-26, as per the proposed glide path. A delicate balance will need to be maintained for multiple objectives to be achieved. But one should not expect the budget to be a panacea for all economic problems, as many policy decisions may be announced outside the budget, like in the past. Let’s discuss key expectations from this budget.

