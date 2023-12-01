The delicious irony of a fossil-fuel honcho heading COP28
Summary
- Sultan al-Jaber, president of COP28, is also CEO of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company. But is there any merit in seeing in this a betrayal of the fight against climate change?
Sultan al-Jaber, president of COP28, is an interesting personality. The PhD in economics was chosen by the country hosting COP28, the United Arab Emirates, to head the conference. He happens to be the CEO of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, one of the world's largest fossil-fuel companies. Many have seen in these dual assignments an irreconcilable conflict of interest. He has also been accused of using the climate summit to strike oil deals on the side, a charge he has denied.