The delicious irony of a fossil-fuel honcho heading COP28

This means such countries will have to use fossil fuels in significant quantities to power their growth, even as they invest in non-fossil sources of energy. India will continue to rely on domestic coal for a significant share of its power generation in the near and medium term. Ideally, power generation should be abundant enough and reliable enough to make electricity the preferred fuel for cooking and do away with imported hydrocarbons. But for transportation, and to fuel some distributed power generation capacity, India will have to rely on oil and gas. This is the reality.