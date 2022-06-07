The design principles we should employ to shape India’s techade6 min read . Updated: 07 Jun 2022, 10:29 PM IST
We must take leadership of a decade powered by technology enablers to address challenges and use innovations as equalizers
With the deadline for the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals approaching, the United Nations General Assembly back in 2019 had underscored that the next 10 years must be a “decade of action". As a planet, we are running out of time to tackle mega challenges, from the climate crisis to our need for inclusion and better healthcare and education for all. And the only way to solve these problems is by significantly raising our ability to leverage technology. Technology is the key enabler of the ‘Decade of Action’, and for it to become real, we humans would have to unlock the real power of technology as a tool for problem-solving.