The design principles we should employ to shape India’s techade

Thought leadership: A key requirement in the techade will be scalability for inclusion. As we take on key challenges, we cannot leave any country or group of citizens behind. No country has been able to demonstrate the power of inclusive scale as India has done in the past few years. Leveraging the India stack, we have rolled out several inclusion initiatives to drive financial inclusion across a population of about 1.4 billion. Through the Jan Dhan Yojana, the world’s largest financial inclusion initiative, India has seen the opening of 430+ million bank accounts for the under-banked, resulting in over 80% Indians now having bank accounts. Notably, as many as 55% of Jan Dhan account holders are women and over 67% accounts are in rural and semi-urban areas. India’s flagship digital payments platform, the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), recorded its highest ever number of transactions in April 2022 at 5.58 billon (worth ₹9.83 trillion in value). It took UPI three years since its 2016 launch to cross 1 billion transactions for the first time in October 2019. The next billion came in under a year, when in October 2020 the system processed more than 2 billion transactions. In the 10 months after that, UPI processed 3 billion transactions. And then it took only three months for the payments platform to reach 4 billion transactions per month. The next target for UPI is to process a billion transactions per day in the next 3-5 years.