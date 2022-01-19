The Devas case is not as black and white as the government claims

In Para 12.8 of the Supreme Court ruling that finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman relied on to slam the UPA government as having been corrupt, it is held that “That the formation of the company, namely, Devas Multimedia Private Limited was for a fraudulent and unlawful purpose is borne out by the fact that the company was incorporated in December ­2004, as a result of preliminary meetings held at Bangalore in March ­2003 and in USA in May ­2003, followed by the signing of the MoU on 28.07.2003, the presentation made on 22.03.2004 and the discussions held thereafter. The groundwork was clearly done during the period from March­ 2003 to December 2004 before the company was formally incorporated. Immediately after incorporation, the Agreement dated 28.01.2005 was signed. Therefore, the first ingredient of Section 271(c) of the Companies Act, 2013, namely, the formation of the company for a fraudulent and unlawful purpose was clearly made out."