The Dhoot saga tells what went wrong with India’s reforms

The Dhoot saga underlines what was right – and what went wrong – with India’s reforms. The abolition of the licence-permit raj meant that an unknown industrialist from middle India could grow to national and even international scale, raise capital from global markets and diversify quickly into new areas. But, as the growing number of scams which beset – and ultimately led to the fall – of the UPA government showed, it was a flawed process, which could be gamed by those with the right connections in the right places. The reckless, debt-funded diversification spree of the first decade of this century has come full circle, with banks writing off bad loans of over ₹10 lakh crore in the last five years. And the very connections which powered his rise are now a millstone around Dhoot’s neck.