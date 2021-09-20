The difference education makes to what the salaried earn in India

The analysis offers several interesting observations. First, in both rural and urban areas, younger adults (aged 20-24 years) with lower levels of education start at a similar level of salary, implying not much locational premium. Second, in rural areas, there seems to be little increase in wages with experience for low-educated salaried workers since the average salaries of the young and middle-aged (around 40 years) were largely the same. This is suggestive of a lack of alternative jobs in rural areas for experienced workers who have less than a college education. In contrast, in urban areas, there is a marginally better increase in the salaries of middle-aged workers with lower education compared to similarly educated younger workers.