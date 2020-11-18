The difficulty of decoding business incentive schemes

However, the incentives are typically tied to increases in both sales and investments made by companies, to be released after data substantiation. A project management agency (PMA) set up by the government is to verify compliance. For disbursement of incentives, companies have to submit claims along with certificates from chief executive officers, statutory auditors, company secretaries and chartered engineers to the PMA, which is also authorised to obtain any other document it may need. The PMA makes recommendations to an empowered committee (EC), which will forward its endorsements to the competent authority. Such complicated processes do not help, especially if the spirit of fraternity descends into servility to a grouchy bureaucracy.