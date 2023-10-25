The digital economy in India may not be such an unmixed blessing

In the 2021 T20 World Cup championship, or even in the more recently concluded Indian Premier League cricket tournament, if anyone were to pick one name as a constant, it would have to be neither Virat Kohli nor Shubman Gill, and not Aaron Finch nor Rashid Khan, but Byju’s. With its logo plastered in the background and its representatives at award ceremonies, Byju’s dominated our screen time as the major new ‘sponsor’ of cricket games in India. Yet, cut to 2023, and the same image is replaced by stories of an edu-tech company whose auditors resigned along with some board members, a business faced with loan-repayment trouble, and an employer that had so many rounds of layoffs that its chief honcho had to personally offer words of assurance to the employees who remained. As Shakespeare’s protagonist Mark Antony might well have said today, “Oh what a fall was there my countrymen!"

What I will argue here is that the alleged failure of Byju’s (and similar aggregator companies) may reflect the fact that there is a disconnect between real and financial markets which was accentuated by the covid pandemic. Now, as the pandemic recedes from memory and the economy returns to normal, pandemic-boosted aggregators may find their business models unsustainable. The recent loss of momentum in the information technology sector may reflect this phenomenon.

The story begins with the disastrous pandemic, which brought face-to-face human interaction beyond the walls of our homes to an abrupt end and then kept it minimal for almost two years. Countries like India, where labour-based production accounts for a large number of livelihoods, were the hardest hit. At the same time, digital technology got a tremendous boost in developing countries, and India was no exception. As covid constraints persisted, technology came to be seen as the great white hope, as commerce—transactions of services in particular—could be conducted at close to zero cost. While that was a welcome response to a once-in-a-century ‘black swan’ event, the danger was in not seeing the implications of operating on the assumption of a lasting shift to the ‘New Economy.’

At the outset, it may be noted that the pandemic was an exogenous and temporary shock to economies worldwide, but not an economic phenomenon that needed to be incorporated by analysts as part of a long-term structural change. As economists have long been aware, if an exogenous shock is a one-off, its impact on long-term economic behaviour is minimal. So, today, as data becomes available, we are slowly gearing up to compare movements in recent economic variables with the ‘pre-pandemic’ period. And that’s where the story gets complicated.

Consider the adoption of digital delivery of services. In most developed countries, this had already started two decades ago in response to higher labour costs, and the pandemic just hastened the process. In developing countries, while the digital economy was important in areas like delivery of services directly to the poor for leakage prevention, in most other areas, its adoption was forced by the peculiar circumstances of the pandemic. One significant example was education.

The combination of zero digital costs of delivery and the necessity (till recently) of continuing education by any means implied that online education models rapidly gained traction. To understand the implication of this for Byju’s and a host of others, it is useful to refer to a classic paper by Koopmans and Beckman (Econometrica, January, 1957). In this paper, the authors argued that zero delivery costs plus perfect competition will never lead to a stable industry equilibrium. Zero establishment cost (unlike manufacturers, service aggregators have almost no fixed costs of establishment) and perfect competition (an infinite number of players can possibly enter the market as there is no entry cost barrier) would lead to a merry-go-round, as every player would face continuing competition and can only survive by buying up competitors. As a consequence, the theoretical ‘zero profit’ condition of text-book perfect competition becomes a reality, and hence no firm can survive. Although many online players have sought the advantages of ‘network effects’ and/or hoped to win in a so-called ‘winner-takes-all’ market, whether such benefits can sustainably accrue to businesses that operate in fields other than social networking (and a few others) has never been clear. Hence the Koopmans-Beckman frame of analysis is more relevant than they may have assumed. The case of Byju’s, shorn of brand recognition gained through advertising, would reveal such market characteristics.

At the base of the problem is the reality that no economy can outpace the growth of its consumer base, as production and demand must match. While digital economy aggregators have been multiplying the production of services rapidly, all of them together can only sell a particular product (be it education, food, cars, etc) to the same set of individuals. As many fight for the eyeballs of the same consumer, only one will succeed (so ‘winner takes all’ is still plausible), and the rest will fail. Another symptom of the problem is the downsizing of many companies in the IT sector.

The bottom-line is clear. While the size of the manufacturing sector is actually limited by the fixed costs of setting up industrial units, which keeps the number of contenders low, in the case of technology-driven aggregators, the very source of growth (low delivery costs) can also be the cause of their downfall. Maybe Freddie Bulsara, the star performer of the rock-band Queen, was prophetic. As we go along, many more digital companies are likely to bite the dust.