The digital economy in India may not be such an unmixed blessing

The combination of zero digital costs of delivery and the necessity (till recently) of continuing education by any means implied that online education models rapidly gained traction. To understand the implication of this for Byju’s and a host of others, it is useful to refer to a classic paper by Koopmans and Beckman (Econometrica, January, 1957). In this paper, the authors argued that zero delivery costs plus perfect competition will never lead to a stable industry equilibrium. Zero establishment cost (unlike manufacturers, service aggregators have almost no fixed costs of establishment) and perfect competition (an infinite number of players can possibly enter the market as there is no entry cost barrier) would lead to a merry-go-round, as every player would face continuing competition and can only survive by buying up competitors. As a consequence, the theoretical ‘zero profit’ condition of text-book perfect competition becomes a reality, and hence no firm can survive. Although many online players have sought the advantages of ‘network effects’ and/or hoped to win in a so-called ‘winner-takes-all’ market, whether such benefits can sustainably accrue to businesses that operate in fields other than social networking (and a few others) has never been clear. Hence the Koopmans-Beckman frame of analysis is more relevant than they may have assumed. The case of Byju’s, shorn of brand recognition gained through advertising, would reveal such market characteristics.

