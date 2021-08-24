The digital future of our country is distinctly being re-imagined

If you ask a group of people what ‘Digital India’ means to them, it is really interesting to see the variety of responses you get. For some, it is about Indian tech startups—Zomato, Ola, Urban Company, etc, that are redefining how we consume goods or services; for some it’s the legendary tech services companies—TCS, Infosys and the like that have built India’s mammoth $200 billion tech sector; for many, it is the power of social media and how it’s giving every Indian a voice; and for others, it is the increasing ease of use as more and more services, including government facilities, go online—UPI payments, Direct Benefit Transfers through Aadhaar, CoWin for vaccination, etc.