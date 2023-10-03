Digital India Bill should unleash innovation and entrepreneurship, not kill it
Summary
- The government giving itself discretionary powers to prohibit certain technologies from the outset will foster neither innovation nor entrepreneurship, because it simply lacks the expertise and bandwidth to assess these technologies
Innovations tend to be, by their very nature, disruptive. Governments tend to be, by their very nature, wary of disruption. Satisfying the primary objectives of these fundamentally different stakeholders in a single piece of legislation is, therefore, requires a nigh-on impossible balancing act.